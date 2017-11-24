Why did the 2 terrorists arrested in Bengal visit South India

The visit by the two terrorists arrested in West Bengal had visited South India. It is not clear why they paid a visit to a southern state and this has now formed part of the investigation.

Samsad Mia and Riazul Islam, members of the dreaded Ansar-ul Bangla Team were arrested in West Bengal earlier this week. They have proven to be tough nuts to crack. In a bid to get them to elicit information, teams of the Anti Terrorism Squad, Hyderabad, National Investigation Agency and the Border Security Force have begun questioning them.

The ATS unit from Hyderabad grilled the two terrorists to ascertain why they visited the south Indian city.

"The officers of the Hyderabad ATS are trying to find out what actual connection they had with the city and what they had done or with whom they had met during their visit there," the officer said.

Elaborating on their investigation into the matter, another officer described the terrorists as "hardcore" and "tough nuts to crack".

"They are quite hardcore and are not speaking during the grilling sessions. We have to follow strategies to make them speak," he said.

According to a Kolkata Police source, both terrorists had rejected the arms brought in by arms dealer Manotosh Dey during their meeting at the Kolkata Railway Station on Tuesday.

"They were looking for more sophisticated arms and had rejected the arms Monotosh had brought at the the Kolkata station on Tuesday. The duo had asked Monotosh for rifles of the AK series," the officer said.

During the probe, it surfaced that Monotosh had been involved in arms smuggling for years and was arrested earlier this year after a huge cache of arms was seized from his possession, the Kolkata Police official said.

Further probe revealed that Monotoshs father worked with the a rifle factory at Ichhapur in North 24 Parganas district. The sleuths were trying to find out whether he had any "links" with the unit or not.

"Monotosh has a long history in arms dealing. We need to check how he got in touch with terrorist outfits and what kind of role he had been playing apart from supplying arms and ammunitions," the officer said.

On Tuesday, the Special Task Force (STF) unit of Kolkata Police had arrested the two belonging to the banned Bangladeshi terror outfit along with Monotosh, and seized several fake documents and arms from them.

OneIndia News