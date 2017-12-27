Why did Pakistan confiscate Jadhav's wife's shoes?

A day after India raised an objection to the manner Pakistan arranged the meeting of Kulbhushan Jadhav's with his kin, Pakistan has claimed that the Jadhav's wife's shoes were confiscated on security grounds as there was "something" in it.

Dawn has quoted Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal saying, "There was something in the shoe (of Jadhav's wife)," The shoe is being investigated, he added.

Pakistan's Foreign Office, in a statement, said, "We do not wish to indulge in a meaningless battle of words. Our openness and transparency belies these allegations" and "categorically rejected India's baseless allegations and twists."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday stated that "For some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests, the shoes of the wife of Jadhav were not returned to her after the meeting. We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard."

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, said, "The manner in which the meeting was conducted and its aftermath was clearly an attempt to bolster a false and unsubstantiated narrative of Jadhav's alleged activities. You would all agree that this exercise lacked any credibility."

According to MEA, Kulbhushan Jadhav was under considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion. "Most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate a false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan.His appearance also raises questions about his health," said Raveesh Kumar. "The MEA alleged that under the pretext of security precautions, cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded," he added.

A day after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on a death row in Pakistan, his mother and wife met with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar were present at the residence of External Affairs Minister. Jadhav's family returned to India on Tuesday morning. Jadhav has been in the Pakistani jail since April 2016 over allegations of being an Indian spy.

OneIndia News