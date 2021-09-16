Why Dharmendra Rajpoot stands out as a Journalist among others?

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

What does it take it to be a journalist?

Just a pen, a paper and information?

Certainly not! It is not that easy at all. It takes courage, patience, persistence, determination and what not. It might be just a piece of work for some people but for others this work is their worship. They perform their task by pouring all their heart and soul in it. Their goal is not only disclosing the news at the earliest but also giving their 100% in acquiring the right information which is not folded into many layers of biased opinions of people.

Starting his career in 2014, Dharmendra Rajpoot a youngster passionate about bringing a change in the society stepped in the world of media and later sprouted as an efficient journalist. Embedded with skills and self confidence this youngster got tied up with many renowned news organizations like APN News, News1 India and now he is a known figure in TV9 Bharatvarsh.

It's easy to go with the crowd but it takes a lot of inner strength to voice your own opinion before that crowd. Dharmendra has voiced his opinions and point of views on many serious topics such as terror funding from Nepal, Illegal smuggling from Nepal, and illegal deforestation in Dudhva National Park. Contemplating on his individual work style it can be said that Dharmendra Rajpoot is a journalist both inside out.

Excitement of a person as he steps in a new job is as natural as his exhaustion due to the job after a few months. But this is not the case with Dharmendra. All the time he has spent working in this field has never left him feeling exhausted and tired. This can be determined by his statement when asked about his work experience-" When I work, I don't think of it as a job that needs to be done in order to earn money. For me, it is far more than that, and it is my responsibility. That way, I can always guarantee that I give it my all and that my work is free of flaws. Working in the industry for many years now, I would advise any aspiring journalist to create their own style in order to connect with the public; your distinct identity is what makes you stand out from the crowd." Dharmendra has always kept his name in the limelight through his work.

"The world can change only when you change your own perception." This is the rule that has kept Dharmendra Rajpoot moving in a positive direction. The ease with which he carries out his job and the way he thinks of it throws a sharp light on the reason why he is the most talked about journalist in comparison to others.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 15:28 [IST]