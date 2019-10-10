Why #BoycottJio is trending on Twitter? Users threaten to switch from Reliance jio

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 10: Hours after Reliance Jio announced that it will charge customers 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to Airtel or Vodafone-Idea number, #BoycottJio started trending on Twitter. This came as a shock to all Jio subscribers because Mukesh Ambani, since its launch of Jio, has maintained that voice calls will always be free.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jio said that it will start charging its customers for outgoing calls made to rival networks at 6 paise a minute, but will compensate them by giving free data of equal value. This is been done to recover the interconnect usage charge (IUC) applicable on calls made to other networks, also known as off-net calls.

Based on the quantum of such calls made from Jio's network to Airtel, Vodafone Idea and the state-run mobile networks in the June quarter, analysts estimate a quarterly revenue bump of about ₹1800 crore for Jio.

These charges are not applicable on calls made by Jio users to other Jio phones and to landline phones and calls made using WhatsApp, FaceTime and other such platforms. However, incoming calls from all networks will continue to be free.

Since voice calls on Jio network are free, the company had to bear the Rs 13,500 crore payment made to rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. To recover the losses created by the TRAI move, the company has decided to charge customers 6 paise per minute for every call they make to a rival's network.

This will be the first time that Jio users will pay for voice calls. Currently, Jio charges only for data, and voice calls to anywhere in the country and to any network are free.

Meanwhile, this didn't go well with the netizens and in no time scores of memes too, made their way to Twitter mocking Ambani and Jio for the announcement and the backlash that followed.

Check out some of the tweets on #BoycottJio that started trending on Twitter since morning.

No free usage#BoycottJio pic.twitter.com/E6SCYz1GFm — DɪɢɪCʜᴀɴᴅʀᴜ (@iChandrusekar) October 10, 2019

I am not linked to #BSNL in any way. As a common citizen of India, it hurts me 2 see Govt Sector Companies (PSUs) being sold off or killed by this Govt.



BSNL, ONGC, HMT, BPCL, Indian Airlines, SCI, Concor, NEEPCO, THDC, HAL,IndiaPost etc are just a few examples#BoycottJio#BSNL pic.twitter.com/JFlpILvvWt — HINDUSTANI (@Indianlion13) October 10, 2019

#BSNL is always with served its customers well. PSUs are pride of our country need to be protected so that thousands of jobs can be saved. #BoycottJio customers switch to #SaveBSNL so that we can bring back its old glory. pic.twitter.com/NTeHqNcR2E — UttarandhraPost (@uttarandhrafan) October 10, 2019

6p per minute..dat is roughly 17 minutes per 1 rupee.#Jio will provide 1 GB data 4 every 10 rupees spent.Still a Win-Win situation I reckon.Dere is nothing 2 hype over it.If u r not willing 2 pay even 10 rupees den u r d biggest chindhi chor. I stand with @reliancejio #BoycottJio — Aditya Acharya (@aadiacharya) October 10, 2019

Never used Jio even during its peak but it seems that Jio has traited it's own customers. #ChowkidarChorHai #BoycottJio

Use Airtel or BSNL pic.twitter.com/L1Rqe15UJF — Archis (@sohamgupte394) October 10, 2019