Why BJP in Karnataka may replicate the Gujarat model to win the elections

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The BJP would be banking heavily on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the experience of B S Yediyurappa to win the elections

New Delhi, Jan 25: Karnataka would be a big test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and winning the state is extremely crucial. Its biggest challenge would be to retain power.

The BJP had in fact taken a bold decision to let B S Yediyurappa go as the Chief Minister and replace him with Basavaraj Bommai. One may say that the transition mode is not yet complete and the BJP would still have to depend heavily on Yediyurappa to win the elections.

While it takes time for any party to fill in the vacuum left by Yediyurappa who is credited with building the party. The BJP's top leadership unlike in 2009-10 did not rub Yediyurappa the wrong way. The BJP in fact gave him an honourable exit by giving him a spot in the party's parliamentary board.

This time around the top leadership is confident that it would win the elections. It would look to combine the experience of Yediyurappa while also using the appeal of the new leaders.

On the other hand the state BJP is also banking heavily on the Union Budget. Reports suggest that Bommai, who also holds the finance portfolio has sent a memorandum with the state's wishlist to Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. The report said that the response has been positive.

The BJP is looking to replicate the Gujarat model by proposing developmental schemes to the state through the Union Budget 2023. The BJP is of the view that the state would benefit largely if it has a government both locally and at the Centre.

The other task for the BJP is to ensure that no rebellion takes place. In this case too the party would look to follow the Gujarat model when it comes to distribution of tickets.

In Karnataka many sitting legislators are on the edge as they fear they may not get tickets. Some have even said that if they are denied, they would contents as independent candidates.

In this context the Gujarat model becomes important since the party had quelled the so-called anti-incumbency by denying tickets to sitting legislators and fielding 40 new faces. There are indications that the party may field new faces in nearly 40-50 seats.

While some leaders are grumbling in private, others such as Gulihatti Shekhar have been vocal about it. If denied a ticket, I shall contest as an independent, he warned. There are also reports that M T B Nagaraj who quit the Congress to help the BJP form the government may also contest as an independent.

All eyes would also be on Yediyurappa's son, B Y Vijayendra. The top leadership has not given any indication if he would contest from Shikaripura, which is his father's constituency. Yediyurappa had recently said that he had sought for a ticket for his son from this constituency. Let us see what happens, he had also said.

The BJP is also banking very heavily on the campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His appeal would be very crucial in the state, where the Congress is still a strong contender.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 13:40 [IST]