Why Bhagat Singh has not been declared martyr as yet asks family

Descendant of Bhagat Singh have decided to move court to get revolutionary freedom fighter the title of 'Martyr' while Independent India is celebrating his 110th birth anniversary.

Bhagat Singh's kin, Yaduvendra Singh Sandhu, is set to take the demand to the court.

Yaduvendra Singh Sandhu told the News 18.com that he was surprised by the attitude of the governments. He asked, "Why are the governments afraid of declaring Bhagat Singh a martyr? Many leaders were recommended for this but no one came forward for the hero of the country." Therefore, the martyr Bhagat Singh Brigade will now file a petition in the court for this.

Sandhu says that "Bhagat Singh was declared a martyr, in any book he does not dare to write a revolutionary terrorist". Even in Pakistan, the people of the city have filed a case in court for justice to Bhagat Singh.

In response to RTI fled in 2013, the Home Ministry and the PMO replied that no information was available on why Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were not declared Martyrs.

The British had hanged Bhagat Singh in Lahore on March 23, 1931 when he was only 23 years old. He was fighting against the British government for the country's independence. But even after seven decades of independence of the country, the government did not consider him a martyr in the documents.

OneIndia News