Why Bappi Lahiri was obsessed with gold? No, its not the money

New Delhi, Feb 16: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He was 69.

Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s.

Apart from his popular disco-electronic music, Bappi Lahiri was also known for his signature look. And Guess what? It was his love for gold. He always used to wear a lot of gold jewellery.

While speaking about his love for gold ornaments, Bappi said that it is somewhere connected to American Rock-star Elvis Presley.

In one of his interviews, he said, "In Hollywood, Elvis Presley used to wear gold chains. I was a huge follower of Presley. I used to think, if I become successful someday, then I will build a different image of mine. By the grace of God, I could do it with gold. Earlier people used to think, it is just a way to show off. But it is not so. Gold is lucky for me."

"This new age metal Luminex Uno- made up of gold, platinum and silver is excellent. I have never endorsed any brand, but this time, I am definitely endorsing this new age metal. I am also composing a new song for luminex uno, which you can get to hear this Diwali," he explained.

Now, if you are wondering, how much these gold chains are worth, well, you are in for a big surprise now. The man has gold worth Rs. 20 lakh (estimated). Yes, let that sink in!

Moreover, as reported by caknowledge.com, Bappi Da had a net worth of Rs 22 crore. Reportedly, the singer used to charge Rs 8 to 10 lakh for a song in films. He also used to earn via live concerts and by judging television reality shows. Bappi Lahiri also brought a luxury house in Mumbai in 2001. If reports are to be believed, the price of this property is Rs 3.5 crore. Moreover, Bappi Da is also said to have properties in several other cities of the country. However, not many details about the same are known.

