Rahul Gandhi chairs first CWC meet as President, says BJP is full of lies

Rahul Gandhi on Friday chaired first Congress Working Committee meeting after his elevation as the party president. His mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was also present at the meet. Sonia had arrived before Rahul to attend the meet.

In presence of senior Congress leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul was warmly greeted as the Party President.

Speaking to the media after chairing the meet, Rahul shared his thoughts on 2g scam verdict as well as the recent Gujarat elections which saw a close fight between the BJP and the Congress, though the former emerged victorious.

Rahul said, "2g has been a vindication. The whole architecture of BJP is about lie, like Modi's model of Gujarat and that's what the people of Gujarat told us. The BJP is stealing resources. Even BJP Chief Amit Shah's son is converting 50 thousand to 80 cr and the PM is silent about it, same about the Rafael deal."

Taking on the ruling BJP government, Rahul further added, "In every promise, the BJP has faltered be it about depositing 15 lakh in bank accounts or GST. The country has to think why is Modi silent. And the truth behind 2g has come to the forefront. Everything is infront of the public to think and form a decision now."

OneIndia News