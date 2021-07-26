Why reports on leadership change in Karnataka are more real than speculative

Who will replace BSY in Karnataka even as BJP strongman sounds word of caution

Who will replace BSY in Karnataka: Here are the 6 names doing the rounds

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 26: With B S Yediyurappa quitting as Chief Minister of Karnataka, the big question is who will replace him. Several names are doing the rounds, but the final decision will be taken after a legislature party meeting of the BJP.

Some of the names that are doing the rounds now are that of C T Ravi, Dr. Ashwath Narayan, Prahlad Joshi, Basavaraj Bommai, Arvind Bellad and Murgesh Nirani.

Will bring BJP back to power in next elections: BSY

The question being asked is will the BJP go with another Lingayat leader considering the clout the community has in the state.

The name of Bommai who is close to Yediyurappa is doing the rounds. He is from the Lingayat community which also would suit the BJP in its electoral prospects.

Dr. Ashwath Narayan who is from the Vokkaliga community is also in the race for the post. He is a doctor by qualification and is seen as an educated leaders who has a good image in the political circles as well as the state.

Ravi on the other hand is a four time MLA is is close to the BJP's top brass. He is also from the Vokkaliga community and is backed by the Sangh.

Joshi is a Brahmin and his name too has been doing the rounds. Joshi was the president of the party when BSY had quit the BJP in 2013. While he has been considered to be an able administrator, the question is will Karnataka have its first Brahmin chief minister since 1998.

It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them. (1/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021

Sarvodaya through Antyodaya has been the guiding philosophy of our party. In the last 50 years, upliftment of poor, oppressed, backward communities, senior citizens, women and children has been my priority and I dedicated myself to bring positive changes in the lives of people. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021

This video of 22 seconds of @BSYBJP, will haunt #BJP for a long time ...... #YediyurappaResignation ... pic.twitter.com/KXZG8AdgSj — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) July 26, 2021

Bellad is young and a two time MLA. He is the son of veteran RSS leader Chandrakant Bellad. He is 51 years old and was in the news recently when he alleged that his phone was being tapped by the state government.

Nirani is also a contender and is from the Panchamshali sect in the Lingayat community. There is a strong demand from this community to make him the next CM. Nirani started his public life in the RSS in 1990 and is considered to be close to the top leadership.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 15:25 [IST]