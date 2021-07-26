Who will replace BSY in Karnataka even as BJP strongman sounds word of caution

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 26: BJP strongman and Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa announced that he would resign ending months of speculation about a leadership change in the state.

While emotionally announcing that he would step down, he however had a word of caution while telling party members that they should work harder and in a clean and honest manner. I have a debt to pay back to the people of the state, he said while adding that the party should work harder and in a clean and honest way.

With BSY announcing that he would resign, the ball now shifts to the central leadership which will decide on who would replace BSY. Several names have cropped up, but everyone is tight-lipped about who the next CM would be.

BS Yediyurappa announces resignation, ending days of speculation

On who would replace BSY, India's leading psephologist Dr. Sandeep Shastri saya that he consistently maintain this point that the BJP's style of functioning is such there is always an element of surprise/suspense. The central leadership will surely have a stamp. In fact all hopefuls must be praying that their names are not reported in the media.

Take the appointments made by the BKP. There has always been an element of surprise. I would not like to make a guess. I would in fact concede that a name that would surprise anybody may be announced, he also says.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 12:39 [IST]