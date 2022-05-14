Who will replace Biplab Deb as new Tripura CM? Full list of probables

YouTube
    Agartala, May 14: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya. The BJP legislators are meeting shortly to pick the next chief minister.

    Biplab Kumar Deb
    Biplab Kumar Deb

    "Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me -- whether it was BJP state president or Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," Deb told reporters.

    Soon after Biplab Deb's resignation news broke, many names are popping up as front-runners to replace him. Several BJP leaders have said that the decision rests solely on the central leadership.

    Amont the front-runners, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is expected to take charge in the interim. Jisnu Dev varma was elected from the Charilam constituency in a bypoll with a margin of more than 25,000 votes.

    Life and family: Varma is a member of the Tripura royal family. He is married with Sudha Devvarma and the couple has two sons, namely Pratik Kishore Dev Varma and Jaibant Dev Varma. The elder son, Pratik Dev Varma, also currently serving the party as General Secretary of Janjati Morcha.

    Another strong candidate for the top post is Dr. Manik Saha. He is the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tripura unit. He is a candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.

    Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav said the legislators are meeting shortly to pick the next chief minister.

    Saturday, May 14, 2022, 17:20 [IST]
    X