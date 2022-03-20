Who will be the next Uttarakhand CM? Pushkar Singh Dhami seen as frontrunner

New Delhi, Mar 20: The swearing-in ceremony for newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Uttarakhand is likely to be held on March 21 and a blueprint for a grand function has been prepared, party officials have said.

While Pushkar Singh Dhami continues to be the frontrunner for the post of chief minister despite his defeat from Khatima, other probable names for the top job doing the rounds include those of Chaubattakhal MLA Satpal Maharaj, Shrinagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni.

Dhami is likely to be repeated as chief minister as he is young and energetic and also because the BJP had contested the polls in his name and recorded a big win, according to reports.

State General Secretary (Organisation) Ajay Kumar said, "BJP has achieved a historic victory in the State. With the efforts of party workers, we have broken a decade-old myth that no party can return to power in the state."

"BJP has won the trust of the people, which has been proved through this historic victory. The swearing in of the government which has won this historic victory should also be historic, grand and divine," he added.

Kumar said that the swearing-in programme will most likely take place at the parade ground, outside the Raj Bhavan.

The Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10.

Sunday, March 20, 2022, 11:19 [IST]