Who will be the next Congress chief: List of the probables

Mallikarjuna Kharge:

The former MP from Karnataka was also the leader of opposition in the previous Lok Sabha

Sushil Kumar Shinde:

A former union home minister, his name has been right on top of the list of probables.

Ashok Gehlot:

The Chief Minster of Rajasthan, who made it clear that he would not accept Rahul Gandhi's resignation is also in the race for the top post.

Priyanka Gandhi:

Although her name is in circulation, Rahul Gandhi made it clear that Congress should be run by a non-Gandhi.

K C Venugopal:

A close aide of Rahul Gandhi, his name too is doing the rounds.

Sachin Pilot:

He is a young face and is the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.

Shashi Tharoor:

He is an MP from Thiruvananthapuram. His name has also being doing the rounds for leader of opposition.

Captain Amarinder Singh:

He is credited with the stellar performance of the Congress in Punjab. He is the chief minister of the state.

Motilal Vohra:

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, his name cropped up immediately after Rahul Gandhi's resignation. He however denied the news.

A K Antony:

The former defence minister of India, he shares a good rapport with the Gandhis. His name too is in circulation for the top billing in the Congress.