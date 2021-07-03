Who will be next Uttarakhand chief minister? List of probable

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 03: Once again, Uttarakhand faces political uproar, as Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat resigned on Friday, less than four months after taking over.

The Uttarakhand BJP legislature party is set to meet Saturday to elect its new leader, who will be later sworn in as the next chief minister of the state where assembly elections are due early next year.

Reportedly, Rawat's resignation came amid buzz that he may lose the assembly bypoll if he contests, which would then have a very adverse impact on the party's prospects in assembly elections early next year.

According to the Constitution, Rawat, an MP from Pauri Garhwal who was sworn in as CM on March 10, needs to become a member of the state assembly before September 10 to continue in office.

Section 151A of the Representation of People Act, 1951 mandates the Election Commission to fill vacancies in Parliament and the state legislatures through bypolls within six months from the date of their occurrence, provided that the remainder of the term of a member in relation to a vacancy is one year or more.

The term of Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled to come to an end in March, only about nine months away.

If a bypoll is not held then the only option left for the BJP's central leadership is to replace Rawat with someone who is already an MLA.

For the top post, names of Satpal Rawat and Dhan Singh Rawat is doing rounds.

Dhan Singh Rawat: As the BJP mulling a change of leadership in Uttarakhand, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Tirath Singh Rawat as chief minister. Dhan Singh Rawat is said to be close to Trivendra Singh Rawat. He also served as an RSS office-bearer and has worked as the state secretary of ABVP.

Bansidhar Bhagat: Another prominent name doing the rounds in BJP circles is that of Bansidhar Bhagat. Five-time MLA Bhagat holds long experience and the party hopes that he will be able to get the party through 2022 state assembly elections. Pushkar Dhami and Ritu Khanduri is also doing rounds.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 9:42 [IST]