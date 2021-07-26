Who will replace BSY in Karnataka even as BJP strongman sounds word of caution

BSY says he will quit, but who will replace him

BSY: The Karnataka strongman who never completed his term

Will bring BJP back to power in next elections: BSY

Who will be next Karnataka CM? BJP to send observer to state, Yediyurappa to continue as caretaker CM

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, July 26: The BJP has decided to send a team of observers to Bengaluru who will convene the legislative party meeting to elect the next chief minister. Until then, BS Yediyurappa will continue to serve as caretaker chief minister of Karnataka.

Yediyurappa announced his resignation as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, as his government completes two years in office.

The 78-year old, BJP veteran said he will submit his resignation to the Governor post lunch.

After submitting resignation, Yediyurappa said "No pressure from (BJP) high command. I myself resigned. I've submitted it voluntarily."

Emotional BS Yediyurappa breaks down says, always faced Agni Pariksha

"Not out of grief, but with happiness," he said, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda for giving him an opportunity to serve as Chief Minister for two years, despite completing 75 years.

There is an unwritten rule in the BJP of keeping out those above 75 years from elected offices.

The Chief Minister also said that he will work to strengthen the party and bring it back to power, as per the expectations of the central leaders.

Yediyurappa was speaking at an event organised to mark his government's two years in office at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here.

During the speech, Yediyurappa termed his tenure for two years as "trial by fire", recalling that he had to run the administration without cabinet in the initial days, followed by devastating floods and coronavirus among other issues.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 14:39 [IST]