Who will be next CM of Goa? Pramod Sawant to meet PM Modi in Delhi today

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 16: Caretaker chief minister Pramod Sawant will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda today over formation of new government in the state.

A meeting of the Goa BJP legislative party is likely to be held today to select the legislative party leader, who will become the next chief minister.

It can be recalled that Sawant had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on March 8 ahead of poll results. The BJP has already appointed Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan as the observer and co-observer for the selection of the leader of the legislature party in Goa.

The BJP has won a maximum of 20 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly in recent polls, results for which were declared on March 10. With two MLAs of the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party and three Independents extending their support to BJP, the saffron party appears to be in a comfortable position in the House.

BJP's nearest challenger Congress had won 11 seats, MGP 2, AAP 2, GFP 1, Revolutionary Goans 1, and Independents 3 in the polls.

Earlier on Tuesday, 39 of the 40 newly-elected members of the Goa Assembly took oath during the session convened by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

A day earlier, the governor had administered the oath to another MLA Ganesh Gaonkar as pro-tem Speaker.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 9:03 [IST]