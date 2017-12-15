Who killed Chennai inspector in Rajasthan? Mystery shrouds cop's death

Who killed inspector Periyapandi who was chasing a gang of robbers in Rajasthan? This question is haunting the investigation authorities a day after the Chennai cop was shot dead in Pali district of Rajasthan.

The single bullet that killed Periyapandi was from a police service gun, specifically belonged to Periyapandi's colleague in the special team, inspector Munisamy. The bullet was from a 9-mm pistol. According to inspector Munisamy's statements the pistol slipped from him while chasing the gang and one of the gang members picked it up and ended up shooting Periyapandi.

The Rajasthan police however, maintain that the gang's history sheer does not suggest any prior knowledge of fire arm usage. The fact that the gang left the pistol behind has added to the suspicion. The Rajasthan police are currently investigating the same based on the complaint filed by Munisamy. The body of Maduravoyal inspector Periyapandi was brought to Chennai on Thursday. The Tamil Nadu government has announced a compensation to the cop's family. Periyapandi was chasing a gang of robbers who are suspected to committing a gold heist in Chennai when he was shot dead allegedly by one of the gang members.

OneIndia News