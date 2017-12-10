Who is Salman Nizami, the man Modi took on following the parentage comment

The Congress went into a tizzy following a remark by one of its leaders, Salman Nizami who questioned the parentage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress distanced itself from the comment while Modi lashed out at him for questioning his parentage. The Congress said that he is not a member of the party. However the former journalist from Kashmir said that he had joined the Congress in 2014. I belong to a known Congress family from Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir, he also said.

To Modi's remark that Nizami wanted Azad Kashmir, Nizami said that he has never written anything anti national. I am a third generation Congressman and in Jammu and Kashmir, there cannot be anyone more Indian nationalist than the Congress, he told the Sunday Express.

He further went on to add that four of his family members had been killed by terrorists. He said that his grandfather, Akthar Nizami was a popular Congress politician and was elected as MLAS from Banihal and Ramban.

On the Twitter post, Nizami said that there are six fake accounts that have been set up in his name. I have no control over it and in 2015 I had filed a complaint after my account was hacked.

He said that he had been in Gujarat for two weeks and left after Modi lashed out at him. I am not an important member and not many in the Congress know me, he also said.

Nizami is wanted by the Jammu police. An FIR under Section 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code was registered against him for allegedly duping people under the pretext of providing government jobs.

Nizami is the elder of Rubina Begum's two children. His father Mohammad Imtiaz Nizami, who married Rubina after his first wife's death, ran a small shop in Banihal town until a few years ago, when he closed it after losing vision in both eyes. Rubina works an anganwari worker, and her daughter is married and lives in Kishtwar. After graduating in mass communication, Salman Nizami worked as a journalist with a local news channel, and thereafter with a newspaper in Jammu. Later, he left Banihal and moved to Delhi.

OneIndia News