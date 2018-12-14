Who is Sachin Pilot ? the young and dynamic deputy CM of Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 12: Ashok Gehlot will be Rajasthan's next chief minister and Sachin Pilot the deputy chief minister, the Congress announced on Friday, not long after party chief Rahul Gandhi met both leaders.

Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot, a veteran Congressman who has twice been Rajasthan's chief minister, will now return to the top job after five years of BJP rule.

Sachin Pilot: the pilot who helped drive Congress to victory in Rajasthan election:

Born on September 7, 1977, Pilot did a Bachelors honours degree in English Literature from St. Stephen's College, going on to work with the Delhi Bureau of the BBC and then the General Motors Corporation. He completed an MBA from the Wharton Business School (University of Pennsylvania) where he specialised in multinational management and finance.

The 41-year-old Stephanian, as those from Delhi's elite St Stephen's College are sometimes called, and Wharton MBA graduate had made a vow in 2014 when the party lost in the Lok Sabha elections to not wear a turban he so loved till the Congress returns to power.

Pilot, who served as minister in the UPA government in different capacities, accepted the challenge and refocused his attention from national politics to state level challenges. He also likes flying planes, loves to drive and has helped steer the Congress from the depths of defeat in 2013 to the highs of victory in Rajasthan.

Starting a new journey in his political career, he travelled for over five lakh kilometres through the length and breadth of the Rajasthan to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and ensure its comeback.

During his tenure as MP, he served as a member of the Parliament's Standing Committee on Home Affairs, consultative committee in the Ministry of Civil Aviation and also Budget Estimates Committee of Parliament. The father of two sons and married to National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's daughter Sara, Pilot was selected as one of the Young Global Leaders by the World Economic Forum in 2008. Pilot, who received his private pilot's licence (PPL) from the US in 1995, is also a keen sportsman and represented Delhi in a number of National Shooting Championships. He was also commissioned as a lieutenant in the Territorial Army.

The 'young gun' tag may have stuck but Pilot, who has won his seat from Tonk with a margin of more than 54,000, has shown a level of maturity in successfully walking many a tightrope of his urban and rural avatars, of establishing ground level connect and also reaching out to tech savvy youth, of engaging with grassroots worker but also dealing with the galaxy of party stalwarts in the state.

Known to be affable and approachable, Pilot's hands-on approach as the state unit chief has won him several supporters both within the party and outside, said Congress workers. He was elected as MP from his father's constituency Dausa in 2004 and became the youngest member of the parliament. He was elected again from Ajmer in 2009. Pilot was also the minister of state for communication and IT in 2009 and minister of state (Independent charge) for corporate affairs in 2012. Pilot believes Kishangarh Airport in Ajmer is one of his achievements as MP.

In 2013, when the Congress faced its worst defeat, winning just 21 seats against the BJP's 163, party president Rahul Gandhi handed the reins of the state to the next gen-leader, a two-time parliamentarian and son of former leader Rajesh Pilot who died in 2000 in a road accident in Dausa. The youthful Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president, Pilot has helped steer the Congress from the depths of defeat in 2013 to the highs of victory in Rajasthan.

The Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in Rajasthan as it has been declared elected on 99 seats of the 199 that went to polls. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 73 seats whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party won six, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, the Bhartiya Tribal Party won two, the CPI(M) two and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) one.