Sad for myself happy for them: Babul Supriyo wrote after resigning as union minister

Who is RCP Singh? The IAS officer-turned politician to join team Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 07: Bureaucrat-turned politician Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, better known by his initials RCP is the national president of Janata Dal. He is also a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Bihar since 2010. He was a UP cadre IAS officer before joining politics. He was also principal secretary of Nitish Kumar.

Singh, a close confidant of Kumar, prefers to keep a low profile was so far the general secretary (organisation) of the regional party.

Cabinet expansion: Full list of 43 ministers to be sworn-in today

The 1984 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre has been with Kumar since his stint as the Railway minister in the government led by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

When Kumar returned to the Bihar politics becoming chief minister in November 2005, Singh too came to his native state and became Principal Secretary to the CM.

Months before retirement from service, he quit the job and joined politics in 2010. Kumar soon made him a member of the Rajya Sabha and he continues to be part of the Upper House of Parliament.

A man of a few words, Singh loves to stay in the shadow of his master (Kumar) with whom he shares not only the Kurmi caste affiliation but also close personal bondage.

Born on July 6, 1958, at Mustafapur in Nalanda district, Singh did his schooling from a School at Hussainpur in the same district.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Patna College and did Master of Arts from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Singh married Girija Singh on 21 May 1982, and they have two daughters. One of his daughters, Lipi Singh, is a 2016 batch IPS officer.

She had hit the national headlines when the police opened fire on a group of people going for immersion of goddess Durga idol in Munger district in October. In the face of raging protests over the event, she was removed as the district SP on the order of the Election Commission.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 17:12 [IST]