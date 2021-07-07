Who is Pashupati Kumar Paras, age, biography net worth and more

Pashupati Kumar Paras was born on July 12, 1952. He is from Bihar and is currently serving as a member of Lok Sabha from Hajipur. He was the Minister for Animal and Fish Resources Department in the Government of Bihar. Pashupati Paras is also the younger brother of late Ram Vilas Paswan and he was also the State President of the Bihar unit of Lok Janshakti Party. He was elected as the National President of Lok Janshakti Party replacing Chirag Paswan in June 2021.

He has been a member of Bihar Legislative Assembly from Alauli since 1977. He has earlier served thrice as a minister in the state. Having lost the last election in 2015. At the time of his appointment as a Minister in 2017, he was neither a member of Assembly nor Council and was therefore later accommodated as an MLC from the Governor's quota.

From 1977 to 2010 Pashupati Paras was the Member of Bihar Legislative Assembly (Two Terms). From 2017 to 2019 he became the member of Bihar Legislative Council. In May, 2019, he was elected to 17th Lok Sabha. From September 13, 2019 to September 13, 2020, he was the member of the Standing Committee on Defence.

Meanwhile, October 9, 2019 onwards he became the member of Committee on Government Assurances.

Criminal case:

There is one charge related to Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section-188) on Paras. However, the case is still pending for verdict.

Asset:

According to myneta website, Paras has about Rs 4,14,34,195 movable asset and Rs 1,71,50,000 immovable asset.

Controversy:

In the buzz and anticipation raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected cabinet expansion, Paras's confidence was on full display as he was seen shopping for new clothes on Monday (July 5).

Asked by reporters whether he had received "The Call" inviting him to join the Cabinet, Paras said, "Raaz ko raaz rehne do (let secrets be)".

