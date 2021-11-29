Who is Parag Agrawal? the IIT Bombay grad who is now the CEO of Twitter

Twitter to pay $809.5 million after suit alleges it misled investors

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 29: Parag Agrawal is an Indian-American technology executive and the current chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter. He is responsible for Twitter's Technical Strategy, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Consumer, Revenue and Science teams.

Agrawal received a doctorate from Stanford University and an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

In October 2018, Twitter announced the appointment of Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer following the leave of former Twitter CTO, Adam Massinger.

Agrawal joined the company in October 2011 and held several positions at the company most recently including "Distinguished Software Engineer".

Before joining Twitter, Parag held leadership positions at Microsoft Research and Yahoo! Research.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down, Parag Agrawal appointed successor

According to Agrawal's biography on the Twitter leadership page, he is responsible for "Twitter's technical strategy and overseeing machine learning and AI across the consumer, revenue, and science teams".

In December 2019, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that Agrawal would be in charge of Project Bluesky, "an independent team of open source architects, engineers and designers to develop an open and decentralized standard for social media that would help better control abusive and misleading information on its platform".

On 29th November 2021, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he would be resigning from Twitter and Agrawal will be the new CEO of the company.