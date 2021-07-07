Cabinet reshuffle: PM Modi unlikely to meet with ministers today

Who is Pankaj Choudhary, age, biography net worth and more

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Pankaj Choudhary (63) is the member of Loksabha from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh. He is also a member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP leader was born on January 1, 1958, to Late Shri Bhagwati Prasad Chaudhary. He has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Gorakhpur University.

It can be seen that he was first elected to the 10th Lok Sabha in 1991 and then got elected to 11th Lok Sabha in 1996, 12th Lok Sabha in 1998 however, lost to Akhilesh Singh of Samajwadi Party in 1999 General elections.

He later, won the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. In 2009, he lost again to the Indian National Congress candidate Harsh Vardhan from Maharajganj. In 2014, he won from the same constituency and is now member of 16th Lok Sabha.

It can be seen that Choudhary has as many as 5 cases on him that includes;

a. Three charges related to Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person (IPC Section-365).

b. One charges related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307)

c. One charges related to Punishment for criminal intimidation (IPC Section-506)

d. One charges related to Punishment for Rioting (IPC Section-147)

e. One charges related to Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person (IPC Section-356).

According to myneta website, Choudhary has about Rs 2,82,99,508 movable asset and RS 34, 38,36,600 immovable asset.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 17:01 [IST]