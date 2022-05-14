Who is Manik Saha? The new chief minister of Tripura

Five-day Budget session of Tripura Assembly to begin in Agartala from today

Agartala, May 14: Manik Saha will be the new Tripura chief minister succeeding Biplab Kumar Deb who resigned earlier on Saturday.

"Congratulations to Shri @DrManikSaha2 on being elected the leader of BJP Legislative Party. I am sure with the guidance of honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi and under your leadership, Tripura will scale new heights in terms of development," union minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted.

Who is Manik Saha?

Manik Saha is an Indian politician serving as the current and the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura. He served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tripura unit.

Saha, the BJP's state president, was elected the legislature party leader at a meeting at the chief minister's official residence soon after a crestfallen Deb tendered his resignation.

In 2016, Manik Saha quit the Congress to join the BJP.

He became the president of BJP Tripura in 2020.

Reportedly, Manik Saha was responsible for the BJP's victory in all thirteen civic bodies in the polls held in November 2021 in Tripura.