Who is Justice K S Puttaswamy, first petitioner in the privacy case

By
    Justice K S Puttaswamy filed the first petition in the Supreme Court seeking to declare Right to Privacy as a fundamental right. Today he is a relieved man with the Supreme Court upholding his contention and declaring privacy as a fundamental right.

    Justice K S Puttaswamy was a judge of the Karnataka High Court in the 1970s. Born on February 8 1926, he was educated at the Maharaja's College in Mysore. He studied law at the Government Law College in Bengaluru then Bangalore.

    He enrolled as an advocate on January 7 1952.

    He was then appointed as an additional government advocate. He was appointed as judge of the Karnataka High Court on November 28 1977. Post this he was appointed as the first vice-chairman of the Central Administrative Tribunal on September 1 1986.

