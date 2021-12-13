Who is Harnaaz Sandhu? Winner of Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2019: Who is Zozibini Tunzi? Third South African to wear the crown

New Delhi, Dec 13: Harnaaz Sandhu, from Chandigarh was crowned as the new Miss Universe 2021. The 21-year-old model was crowned the Miss Universe 2021 on December 12, 2021 at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Sandhu will bring home the Miss Universe crown 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000.

Born 3 March 2000, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is an Indian model and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Universe 2021. She had previously been crowned Miss Diva 2021, and became the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe.

Sandhu was previously crowned Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019 and placed as a semifinalist at Femina Miss India 2019.

Born and raised in Chandigarh in a Sikh family, Sandhu attended Shivalik Public School and the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, both in Chandigarh. She is fluent in Punjabi, Hindi, and English.

Sandhu began competing in pageantry as a teenager, winning titles such as Miss Chandigarh 2017 and Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018.

After winning the title of Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, Sandhu competed in Femina Miss India, where she ultimately placed in the Top 12.

As Miss Diva 2021, Sandhu received the right to represent India at Miss Universe 2021.

The competition was held on December 12, 2021 in Eilat, Israel.

Sandhu advanced from the initial pool of 80 contestants into the top sixteen, later advancing to the top ten, top five, and top three, before being crowned as the winner. Following her win, she became the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe.

As Miss Universe, Sandhu will reside in New York City and participate in a number of events around the world.