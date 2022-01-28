Who is Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, the New Chief Economic Advisor

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran appointed new Chief Economic Advisor

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 28: Just three days ahead of budget 2022, the Government of India has appointed Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) for the Union Finance Ministry.

Prior to this appointment, Dr Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor has assumed charge from Friday.

He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

The Government of India appointed him a month after K Subramanian's three-year term ended. However, the CEA, apparently, will not have much to say in the Economic Survey as he has assumed the charge just days before the budget. Nonetheless, he is expected to play a key role in helping the Finance Minister in giving a boost to the economy hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 22:46 [IST]