Navjot Singh Sidhu is disaster, oppose his name as new CM: Captain Amarinder Singh

Who will be new Punjab Chief Minister? Congress' decision likely by afternoon after CLP meet

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa likely to be next Punjab chief minister

Who is Charanjit Singh Channi? Punjab's new Chief Minister

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Sep 19: Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi has become the new Chief Minister of Punjab. Channi is the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab.

He was serving as the Technical Education Minister of Punjab, under Captain Marinder Singh government. Channi represents Chamkaur Sahib constituency and has won three times from the seat.

Channi was the leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly from 2015 to 2016. He was made a minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh government in March 2017.