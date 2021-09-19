YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Who is Charanjit Singh Channi? Punjab's new Chief Minister

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Sep 19: Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi has become the new Chief Minister of Punjab. Channi is the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab.

    Charanjit Singh Channi

    He was serving as the Technical Education Minister of Punjab, under Captain Marinder Singh government. Channi represents Chamkaur Sahib constituency and has won three times from the seat.

    Channi was the leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly from 2015 to 2016. He was made a minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh government in March 2017.

    More PUNJAB News  

    Read more about:

    punjab

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X