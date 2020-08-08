Who is Binod on social media and why is Binod trending

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 08: Who is Binod on social media. Why is Binod trending. The latest addition to Twitter's crazy trends that often result in a bunch of jokes and memes is Binod.

Users use the hashtag Binod to call everyone and everything and this is leaving everyone quite puzzled.

It all started out with a weird video being posted on a YouTube channel, Slayy Point. The video was captioned Binod. Who is Binod lists all the crazy comments the content creators of the channel receive on their videos.

One such comment that they had received several likes and that was from Binod and his username is Binod Tharu. This led to Twitter users using the opportunity to share hilarious memes and comments using the hashtag Binod.

#binod keeps trending on twitter ,,

and his name on rest social media.



Meanwhile #binod : pic.twitter.com/pUOBb9iv10 — आह्म ब्रह्मास्मि (@aahmm_brahmasmI) August 6, 2020

When someone asks why is this #binod trending : pic.twitter.com/WNdolFXbTs — Binod Ki Ma Ka Boyfriend (@silver_shades7) August 7, 2020

Dear #binod , we hope your name is not your online password. It’s pretty viral, change it now! #OnlineSafety — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 7, 2020