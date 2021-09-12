Who is Bhupendra Patel? New Chief Minister of Gujarat

Vijay Rupani resigns: BJP legislature party likely to meet on Sunday to choose new CM

Ahmedabad, Sep 12: Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Patel will be Gujarat's new chief minister. He will replace Vijay Rupani, just a year before the state goes to crucial polls.

Patel, a BJP MLA from Ghatlodia seat has served as a chairman of the standing committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in the past.

He belongs to the influential Patel or Patidar community, which reportedly holds key in the next year's assembly elections.

Considered close aide of former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, Bhupendra Patel headed Ahmedebad Urban Development Authority (AUDA). Interstingly, Bhupendra has never held a Ministerial post, but much to the surprise of everyone, got elected to the top post, just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, twenty years ago.

He became the MLA for the Ghatlodiya constituency after winning the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, defeating Shashikant Patel of the Indian National Congress.

He won by a record margin of 117,000 voters, the largest for any constituency in Gujarat for the BJP in this election.

On education front, Patel holds a diploma in civil engineering.

Soon after the announcement, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy asserted that BJP's coming back to power in Gujarat in next year's election is certain.

It is very good that Bhupendra Patel has been chosen to be the new Gujarat CM. Now BJP coming back to power in Gujarat is certain. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 12, 2021

"It is very good that Bhupendra Patel has been chosen to be the new Gujarat CM. Now BJP coming back to power in Gujarat is certain," he tweeted.

Outgoing chief minister Vijay Rupani also expressed similar views saying "Bhupendra Patel is capable. We believe BJP will win the upcoming elections in the state under his leadership."

Patel, along with the council of ministers, expected to be sworn in on September 13. The appontment is crucial as Gujarat, home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing elections next year.