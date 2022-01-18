Who is Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM candidate for Punjab

Real CM will be someone who deserves the post, says Sonu Sood in video shared by Congress

New Delhi, Jan 18: The people of Punjab have chosen Bhagwant Mann as the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial face for the Punjab assembly polls. More than 21.59 lakh participated in AAP's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive in which it asked the people of Punjab who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Mann has waited for several years for his moment. He entered politics in 2011 with the People's Party of Punjab. He first contested for the Lehra constituency in Punjab in 2012 but failed to make any impact.

He joined AAP in 2014 and successfully contested the General election in 2014 from the Sangrur constituency. He again won in 2019 from the same seat and is currently the only MP of AAP from Punjab.

Mann, 48, is a two-time MP from Sangrur and is the party's state unit chief.

Bhagwant Mann: A comedian to a politician

Bhagwant Mann was born on October 17, 1973, to Mohinder Singh and Harpal Kaur at Satauj, Sangrur, Punjab.

Before entering politics, Mann was a popular comedian and often hit the right note with his comic timings. Mann participated in youth comedy festivals and inter-college competitions.

Mann developed comedy routines about typical Indian issues such as politics, business and sport. His first comedy album was with Jagtar Jaggi. Together, they made a television program called Jugnu Kehnda Hai for Alpha ETC Punjabi. Ten years later, they parted ways.

He then formed a comedy partnership with Rana Ranbir. Together, they made the television program, Jugnu Mast Mast for Alpha ETC Punjabi. In 2006, Mann and Jaggi reunited and toured Canada and England with their show, No Life With Wife.

In 2008, Mann competed in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus which increased his audience.

Bhagwant Mann controversies

Mann has been mired in controversies. In 2026, the AAP MP drew flak for alleged security breach after he streamed a video of him entering the Parliament Complex in Delhi.

Mann, was often criticised by political opponents for "excessive drinking," announced to quit liquor in 2019, prompting praise from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"I admit I used to take liquor occasionally. But my political opponents maligned me. Today my mother is here. She had told me that people defamed me excessively on the television and then asked me to stop taking liquor. Now they cannot defame me," said Mann.

Kejriwal lauded Mann for leaving liquor, saying his commitment was "not a small thing".

AAP is the only outfit among major parties contesting the polls which has announced its chief ministerial face.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

Though, Mann is extremely popular, would the people of Punjab accept him as their chief ministerial face? We have to wat and watch till March 10.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 13:29 [IST]