Who fills the void in Bangalore South? BJP says Tejaswini Ananth Kumar is best choice

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 25: The untimely death of Ananth Kumar came as a major blow to the BJP. Ananth Kumar had held on the Bangalore South parliamentary seat for as long as one could remember.

In his death, the BJP now has a big void to fill. The big question is who will contest the Bangalore South seat in 2019. The BJP held a preliminary meeting to plan its strategy for 2019 and the name of Ananth Kumar's wife, Tejaswini was proposed by Basavanagudi MLA, Ravi Subramanya.

While there were some leaders who felt that a Vokkaliga candidate be proposed for the seat owing to the high number of voters from that community, many opposed the same. The names of R Ashok and Shobha Karandlaje were proposed, but Bangalore South leadership was not in favour of the same.

With nothing concrete emerging, the decision was finally kept in abeyance. The party would now discuss the matter with the national leadership. A meeting with Tejaswini is also on the cards, following which a final decision will be taken.

Sources in the BJP tell OneIndia that Tejaswini is the most likely choice. She knows the constituency like the back of her palm, considering that her husband was an MP from Bangalore South six times.