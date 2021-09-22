WHO chief Tedros thanks India for resuming export of Covid-19 vaccines to COVAX

India believes there is urgent need for major reforms in WHO: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, Sep 22: World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday thanked India for announcing the resumption of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the COVAX global pool in October.

COVAX is an initiative for equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines.

''Thank you Health Minister @mansukhmandviya for announcing #India will resume crucial #COVID19 vaccine shipments to #COVAX in October. This is an important development in support of reaching the 40% vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year. #VaccinEquity,'' Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

Mandaviya on Monday announced that India will resume the export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the 'Vaccine Maitri' program and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, but vaccinating its citizens remains the topmost priority of the government.

Talking about the expected production and supply trends in the coming months, the minister said the government will receive over 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the coming quarter from October-December. The cumulative doses administered so far across the country have crossed 82.65 crores.

Asserting that vaccination of its citizens remains the government's topmost priority, Mandaviya had said, ''India will be resuming the export of COVID-19 vaccines under Vaccine Maitri to fulfill the commitment of India towards COVAX in line with our motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.'' The surplus supply of vaccines will be used to fulfill India's commitment towards the world for the collective fight against COVID-19, he said.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the WHO.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:39 [IST]