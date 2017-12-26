Who are Cabinet Ministers in Rupani's Government?

Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel were sworn in as the Chief Minister and Deputy CM of Gujarat on Tuesday for the second consecutive term. The oath of office and secrecy was delivered by Governor O P Kohli at the Helipad Ground inside New Secretariat complex in Gandhinagar. Rupani and Nitin Patel were elected as the leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the BJP legislature party at its meeting on December 22.

With 99 MLAs, the BJP has a simple majority in the 182-member Assembly, 16 less than its 2012 tally of 115. The opposition Congress, which had won 61 seats in 2012, managed to increase its tally to 77. The strength of the Congress and its allies in the new House is 80.

Take a look at the profile of Cabinet Ministers :

Vijay Rupani took oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat. He won the Rajkot West constituency with a margin of over 25,000 votes against Congress candidate Indranil Rajyguru. The BJP has never lost Rajkot West since 1985, but the entry of Congress leader Indranil Rajyaguru, who gave up his Rajkot East seat to challenge Rupani, has made the contest interesting. Rupani has contested elections only once before, winning Rajkot West in a 2015 byelection.

Vijay Rupani started his career as a student activist associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and subsequently joined Jan Sangh in 1971 has been associated with Bharatiya Janta Party since its establishment.

Rupani succeeded Anandiben Patel in August 2016. Rupani Born in Rangoon (now Yangon, in Myanmar) to Ramniklal Rupani in 1956, Rupani grew up in Rajkot where he joined RSS as a schoolboy. He pursued BA and then LLB.

Nitin Patel took oath as Deputy CM of Gujarat. He won Patidar bastion Mehsana assembly seat. He served as Deputy Chief Minister and cabinet minister for Health, Medical Education, Family Welfare, Road and Building, Capital Project in the previous government. Also, he was formerly Minister for Water Supply, Water Resources, (excluding Kalpsar Division), Urban Development and Urban Housing. On August 5, 2016, Patel was appointed Deputy Chief Minister in Vijay Rupani government.

Patel was born on 22 June 1956. He studied till the second year of B. Com. and dropped out.

RC Faldu: Former state BJP president Faldu Ranchhodbhai Chanabhai took oath as the cabinet minister. He won the Jamnagar South Assembly Constituency in the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017. He defeated Congress candidate Ashok Lal. Faldu belongs to the Leuva Patel community. According to Myneta.com Faldu is a 10th pass and has no criminal charges against him.

Bhupindrasinh Chudasama: Sitting education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama took oath as the cabinet minister. He won the BJP candidate from Dholka constituency. He was born on 8th May 1950, Nana Umvada, in Rajkot district. Chudasma was the minister of several important departments in the government. He held several portfolios viz, Minister for Education (Primary, Secondary, Adult), Higher and Technical Education, Law and Justice, Foods, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, Panchayats, Rural Housing, Rural Development since 26th December 2012.

According to myneta.in, Bhupendrasinh has a B.A, B.Ed, and an LL.B degree. He is a practising lawyer and dedicates time to social work. His total assets are around 6 crore rupees. No criminal case is registered against him.

Kaushik Patel: Kaushikbhai Patel took oath as the cabinet minister. He won the Naranpura Assembly Constituency in Gujarat Assembly elections 2017. He defeated Congress' Patel Nitinbhai Kantibhai. Kaushik Patel is a graduate and has assets worth Rs 54 lakhs. According to Myneta.com, Patel has no criminal charges against him. Naranpura is in Ahmedabad district. This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation.BJP Chief Amit Shah had won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 1,03,988 votes.

Saurabhbhai Patel: Former industries minister Saurabh Bhai Patel took oath as the cabinet minister. BJP heavyweight Patel won Botad seat by a margin of 906 votes against Congress nominee D M Kalathiya. Saurabh, 59, was a minister in the Anandiben Patel government but was dropped after Vijay Rupani took over in 2016. He holds an MBA degree and as a minister was instrumental in organizing Vibrant Gujarat summits. He won from Botad in 2007 by a thin margin. In the 2012 Assembly polls, he contested from the Vadodara City seat, winning it comfortably.

Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava: Tribal leader and senior BJP leader Ganpat Vasava Ganpatsinh Vestabhai Vasava took oath as the cabinet minister. He defeated Congress candidate Nansinhbhai Vasava secured who 50,315 votes whereas Ganpatsinh got 91,114 votes. He was a speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly in India from 2014 to 2016.

He was elected from Mangrol constituency in Surat district for three terms as a BJP candidate; in 2002, 2007 and 2012 assembly elections. He was the first tribal leader to serve as the speaker and the youngest speaker in the history of assembly. He was elected as an assembly speaker in February 2011 and served until December 2012. He also served a cabinet minister of Forest and Environment, Tribal Welfare, Law and Parliamentary Affairs in 13th Gujarat Legislative Assembly from December 2012 to November 2014. He was again elected as a speaker of the assembly in November 2014 and served till 7 August 2016.

Jayeshbhai Vitthalbhai Radadiya: He took oath as the cabinet minister. Jayesh Vitthalbhai Radadiya is the BJP candidate from Jetpur constituency. He defeated Congress leader Ambaliya Ravibhai who secured 73367 votes. Radadiya was born on 20th December 1981 in Amkandorana, Rajkot district. He completed his graduation in Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) degree at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (Vadodara) in 2001.

He is the son of Mr. Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai Radadiya who is elected Member of Parliament representing the Porbandar constituency seat from the year 2009 and until now. In the 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Jayeshbhai Radadiya won the seat with 65043 votes. Jayesh Radadiya is currently represented as Director of Rajkot District Co-Operative Bank Ltd.

Dilipkumar Viraji Thakor: Dilipkumar Virajibhai Thakor took oath as the cabinet minister. He defeated Congress' candidate Desai Raghubhai Merajbhai to win Chanasma seat. Thakor was born on 1st June 1959 in Patan. He was a member of the 8th, 10th, and 11th Gujarat Legislative Assembly. He was Minister of State for Prohibition in the Govt. of Gujarat from 17th October 2001 to 22nd December 2002. Also, held Animal Husbandry and Fisheries portfolio from 22nd December 2002 to 31st July 2005. He was Minister of State for Agriculture Department from 1st August 2005 to 24th December 2007.

Ishwarbhai Ramanbhai Parmar: Ishwarbhai Ramanbhai Parmar took oath as the cabinet minister. He won against Tarunkumar Jagubhai Vaghela of Congress to win Bardoli Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017. Ishwarbhai Parmar was born on March 1, 1971, in Bardoli taluka in Surat district. In Gujarat Assembly elections 2012, Parmar defeated Congress party's Nitinbhai Gopalbhai Rana by 22,272 votes. Ishwarbhai Parmar's father's name is Ramanbhai Parmar. Parmar has studied till class 11th and he was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2012.

