WHO approval for Covaxin: Bharat Biotech's crucial pre-submission meeting today

    New Delhi, June 23: India's homegrown Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin's manufacturers will attend a pre-submission meeting with World Health Organization on Wednesday. This is seen as a step that will push the vaccine producer closer to WHO emergency use listing (EUL).

    Representational Image

    As per WHO guidelines, Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is a procedure to streamline the process by which new or unlicensed products can be used during public health emergencies.

    According to WHO, pre-submission meetings provide an opportunity for advice and guidance before submission of a medicines dossier, as well as an opportunity for the applicant to meet WHO medicine assessors who will be involved in assessing their product.

    "The pre-submission meeting does not include a detailed review of data or full study reports.However, an essential aspect of the meeting is the submission (at least two weeks in advance of the pre-submission meeting) of a completed QOS-PD (Quality overall summary product dossiers)," WHO said, explaining the process of pre-submission meeting.

    The Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has conveyed to the Centre that it has already submitted 90 per cent of documents to WHO for obtaining EUL for Covaxin.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 9:08 [IST]
