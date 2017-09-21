White Tiger dies after being attacked by Royal Bengal Tigers in Bannerghatta Bio Park

Nine-year-old white tiger died at the Bannerghatta Bio Park after it came under attack by Royal Bengal tigers.

White Tiger dies after being attacked by Royal Bengal Tigers in Bannerghatta Bio Park. Courtesy: ANI news
The white tiger, which was supposed to be in a separate enclosure, came under attack after it strayed into the enclosure of Bengal tigers.

In the visuals provided by ANI, the white tiger was surrounded by at least three Bengal tigers. Onlookers tried to shoo away the tigers, but to no avail.

Santosh Kumar, Director of the Park, told NDTV that nine-year-old Shreyas died around 8 pm on Wednesday evening.

The officials of Bannerghatta National Park have ordered an inquiry.

The rules of the National Park prohibit keeping the white tigers and Royal Bengal Tigers in the same enclosure.

Story first published: Thursday, September 21, 2017, 18:32 [IST]
