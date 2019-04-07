  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Whipping up war hysteria’: India rejects Pak claim of prepping new attack

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 07: India on Sunday rejected Pakistan's claims of "another attack in April" as "preposterous" and "irresponsible" and said it is meant to whip war hysteria in the region.

    Responding to the issue, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "India rejects the irresponsible and preposterous statement by the Foreign Minister of Pakistan with a clear objective of whipping up war hysteria in the region."

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "This public gimmick appears to be a call to Pakistan-based terrorists to undertake attack in India. Islamabad needs to take credible, irreversible steps against terrorism rather than making hysterical statements to obfuscate core issue," the MEA statement said.

    Earlier in the day, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Pakistani government had "reliable intelligence that India is devising a new plan". "A new mishap could be staged... And its purpose will be to justify their [India's] offensive against Pakistan and to increase diplomatic pressure against Islamabad," Qureshi alleged.

    "If it happens, you can imagine the impact of the occurrence on the peace and stability of the region. According to our information, the action could be taken between 16 and 20 April," Qureshi claimed, adding that Pakistan was preparing to respond.

    Hours later, the spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign ministry, Mohammad Faisal, posted on Twitter, "Indian DHC was summoned for demarche in line with FM's briefing of today and warned against any misadventure."

    Tensions escalated sharply after India conducted airstrikes against a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp on February 26, days after the February 14 terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama. On February 27, Pakistan carried out its own air action against India.

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More INDIA News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    india pakistan lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 21:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue