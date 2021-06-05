Which vaccine in India is better: Covaxin, Covishield or Sputnik V

Covaxin:

The Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech is an inactivated vaccine which contains the dead virus. This triggers an immune response, but does not make the person sick.

The preliminary data of the Phase 3 trials shows that Covaxin has a an efficacy rate of 81 per cent. The duration between the two doses is 28 days.

Covishield:

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The vaccine is based on the viral vector platform and is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus from chimpanzees.

Covishield is a two doses shot which is administered 12 weeks apart. It has an efficacy of 70 per cent.

Sputnik V:

The Sputnik V is manufactured by the Gamalaya Institute, Moscow. This is also a vector vaccine based on an adenovirus. Two slightly different versions of the vaccine are administered 21 days apart. Sputnik V has an efficacy of 92 per cent.

Which one should I take:

Take the vaccine that is available as all of them are approved and meet safety standards. All the vaccines are equally effective and help you fight against COVID-19.