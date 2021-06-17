Which is the most suitable city to live in during COVID-19

Covid-hit family of six starve at home, hospitalised by Good Samaritans in UP's Aligarh; DM offers help

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 17: During these difficult times due to COVID-19, the big question is which is the most suitable place to live in India.

If you are confused then a report has been made available which gives an analysis of the most suitable place to live in India. A report by Square Yards titled Suitability Index: The COVID Perspective says that during COVID-19 times, Gurugram is the most suitable city to live in.

Why is Gurugram the most suitable place to live in during COVID-19:

As per the analysis, Gurugram was the most suitable city to live from a COVID perspective amongst the three cities studied for the report.

The East zone in Gurugram, the Western and Central suburbs in Mumbai (wards N and PN) and Mahadevapura zone in Bengaluru were found to be the most suitable to live from a COVID perspective.

The pandemic exposed the shortcomings in our medical infrastructure like never before. Both Mumbai and Bengaluru were poorly placed in this regard with just 1.3 and 0.30 COVID hospitals available respectively per 10, 000 people in the cities. Gurugram outshone both with 2.5 hospitals per 10, 000 people.

Contrary to the common notion, the report suggest that Mumbai has the highest Open Area ratio amongst the three cities at nearly 45%.

Mumbai was the most densely populated with nearly 60,000 people/Sq.Km while Gurugram had the lowest population density at approximately 4200 people/Sq.Km.

Hospital infrastructure:

The last two years have been an eye-opener to the fact that the healthcare infrastructure even in our top cities is not well equipped to handle a pandemic like Covid-19. As per our data, both Mumbai and Bengaluru offer only 1.3 and 0.30 hospitals per 10,000 people respectively, while Gurugram outshines both the cities with 2.5 hospitals for every 10, 000 people.

COVID-19 cases:

Mumbai had 13 of the total 24 wards severely affected with more than 50 cases per 10,000 people. In Gurugram, the North and East zones averaged 55 cases per Sq.Km. while in Bengaluru 4 zones of the total 8 zones recorded more than 200 cases per Sq.Km

Read the full report here:

Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 10:38 [IST]