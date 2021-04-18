Where and how to find Covid-19 bed, medical oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injections in Bengaluru?

Night curfew in Bengaluru from today: What is allowed, what is not

Bengaluru, Apr 18: As Bengaluru grapples with the surge in COVID-19 cases amid the lethal second wave, there is a growing demand for where to find ventilator-supported beds, oxygen cylinders, plasma donors, and drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, among others.

The need for an oxygen cylinder for COVID-19 patients has also led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a comprehensive review meeting to ensure adequate medical grade oxygen supply in the country.

Meanwhile, the state governments have also ramped up its hospital bed capacity by declaring hospitals as dedicated COVID centres, adding more beds and by opening makeshift COVID facilities.

Here's how to find a COVID bed in Bengaluru?

BBMP's site Hospital Bed Status - bbmpgov.com/chbms has updated details of bed availability in government hospitals, medical colleges, Covid Care Centres (CCC), and private hospitals.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up a helpline - 1912 - to receive complaints and grievances related to COVID-19. The helpline aims to help citizens with bed allocation and hospital related issues, apart from giving general information related to COVID-19.

Look for Remdesivir injections in Bengaluru?

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, is manufactured by a handful of companies under brand names like Cipremi (Cipla), Covifar (Hetero), Desrem (Mylon), Remdac (Zydus), Redyx (Dr. Reddy's). It is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications. However, there are reports of the injection being sold on the black market due to its high demand.

The government has prohibited citizens with mild to moderate symptoms from using it at home. Below are the list of private hospitals where you can find the supply of anti-viral drug Remdesivir:

#Bengaluru For #Remdesivir for privately admitted patients in private hospitals please contact:

Kempaiah Suresh

Drug Controller

Bangalore

Mob:7019861430, 9035796385

kempaiahsuresh@gmail.com

Request to be sent through email/WhatsApp containing name of the patient + SRF ID — Shweta (@shwetapandey83) April 16, 2021

Hospital Address Phone Trinity Hospital And Heart Foundation Trinity Hospital And Heart Foundation,No 27 Sri Rama Mandir Road ,Bangalore South-560004 +91-80-4150-3434 M S Ramaiah Narayana Heart, Centre MSR IT Post,MSR Nagar,New Bel Road +91-99800-21380 Medihope Hospitals And Research Centre Pvt Ltd Medihope Hospitals And Research Centre Pvt Ltd, No 114 1, Malleshpalya Main Road ,New Thippasandra,Bangalore-560075 +91-80-3343-1000 Rajarajeswari Medicalcollege And Hospital Rajarajeswari Medicalcollege And Hospital Kambipura Mysore Road Bangalore 560074 +91-80-2843-7888 Nu Hospitals Pvt Ltd Nu Hospitals Pvt Ltd ,C A 6 15Th Main, 11Th Cross, Padmanabhanagar Bangalore 560070 +91-80-4248-9966 Bangalore Cancer Centre Private Limited 118 1 2,Mookambika Temple Road, Machohalli Forest Gate, Magadi Main Road, Bangalore-560091 +91-80-2853-6767 Leena Multispeciality Hospital S Narasimhaiah Lay Out Budigere Road, Devanahalli Town +91-95350-00622 Manasa Hospital Manasa Hospital D Cross Main Road, Doddaballapur 561203 +91-80-2762-2162 Spine Care And Ortho Care Hospital Spine Care And Ortho Care Hospital No 14 1 6Th Block Police Quarters Junction Tollgate Magadi Road Rajajinagar Bangalore 560023 +91-80-2338-9357 Tathagat Heart Care Centre Llp No 31 32 Mallige Medical Centre Premises, Crescent Road Bangalore +91-80-2235-7777 Raksha Multispeciality Hospital No141 142 1st Main Khb Colony Krishnanda Nagarpolice Quarters Nandini Layout +91-81529-76976 Ramaiah Harsha Hospital 93 4 Sondekoppa Circle Nelamagnala +91-98868-09595 New Varalakshmi Hospital No 2 Mahakavi Kuvempu Road 2nd Stage, Rajajinagar Bangalore +91-98453-90002 Santosh Hospital Promenade Road Bengaluru North +91-98453-06703 Prashanth Hospital No 90 d Hosur road Bommanahalli circle +91-91827-59767 Nagappa Hadli Hospital Sambhram College Road MS Palya, Vidyaranyapura Bangalore +91-99647-41909 Bms Hospital Bull Temple Road Basavanagudi Bangalore, 560004 +91-99000-13238 Akash Medical College Akash Hospital Near Kempegowda International Airport Devanahalli Bangalore, Rural 562110 +91-80-7115-9900 Aster Cmi Aster Cmi Hospital 43 2 Nh 7 Sahakarnagar, Bengaluru 560092 +91-80-4342-0100 Bhagvan Mahaveer Jain, Hospital Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital Millers, Road Vasanthnaga Bangalore 560052 +91-80-4087-5555 East Point Medical College East Point Hospital 113 Bidarahalli, Virgonagara Bangalore East 560049 +91-80-2847-2999 Kims K R Road V V Puram Bangalore 560004 +91-95351-79666 M.S. Ramaiah Medical College M S Ramaiah Hospital Msr Nagar Msrit Post, Bangalore North 560054 +91-80-2360-8888 Mvj Medical College Mvj Medical College And Research Hospital 30Th Km Milestone National Highway 04, Hoskote Dandupalya 562114 +91-80-2806-0251 Narayana Hrudayalaya Private Limited. Narayana Hrudayalaya Private Limited 258 A Bommasandra Industrial Area Anekal Taluk, Bangalore 560099 +91-80-2215-2215 Oxford Medical College Yadavanahalli NH 7 Hosur main road Attibele, Anekal TalukBengaluru Rural +91-98809-29398 P M Santosh Hospital 1344 1 63 3 Himigepura Ward No 193 Behind Bgs Global Hospital Next To Galaxy Apts +91-94483-75528 Sanjeevini Hospital No 760 7th Main Last Bus Stop Mahalaxmi, Layout +91-70220-23351 Sapthagiri Sapthagiri Super Speciality Hospital No 15 Chikkasandra Hesargatta Road Bangalore, 560090 +91-80-2218-8999 St. Johns Institute Of Medical, Sciences Sarjapur Road John Nagar Koramangala +91-80-2206-5324 St. Martha'S Hospital St Marthas Heart Centre No 05 Nrupathunga, Road Bangalore 560001 +91-80-2227-5044 Vydehi Institute Of Medical Sciences & Research Centre. Vydehi Hospital 82 Epip Area Whitefield Bangalore 560066 +91-80-2841-3381 SI Vega Hospital Private Limited Regal Hospital No 30 Cmr Complex Chokkanahalli Hegdenagar Main Road Bangalore 560064 +91-99020-11037 The Eye Foundation 79 5 Outer Ring Road BellandurBangalore, 560103 +91-99011-07032 Sagar Hospitals Sagar Hospitals Shavige Malleshwara Hills Kumarswamy Layout Banashankari, Bangalore South 560078 +91-80-42999-999 Nethrakashi Eye Hospital And Micro Surgical Center Nethrakashi Eye Hospital And Micro Surgical Center No 33 1St Main Subramanya Pura Main Road Telecom Layout Padmanabhanagar Bangalore South 560061 +91-80-2639-3739 B W Lions Superspeciality Eye Hospital B W Lions Super speciality Eye Hospital 05 Lions Eye Hospital Road Off J C Road, Bangalore South 560002 +91-80-2212-1253 Rainbow Childrens Medicare Private Limited Sy No 8 5 Marathalli Kr Puram Outer Ring Road Doddanekundi Marathalli Bengaluru, 560037 +91-88844-36033 Specialist Health System Pvt Limited Specialist Health System Pvt Limited No 216 7, Th Main 80 Ft Road 1 St Block Hrbr Layout Kalayanagar Bangalore 560043 +91-80-4252-2322 Bangalore Nethralaya Bangalore Nethralaya 946 21St Main Near, Bda Complex Banashankari 2Nd Stage Bangalore Urban 560070 +91-80-6537-5566 Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd No44 45 2 2Nd Cross Raja Rammohan Roy Extn Off Lalbagh Double Road Bangalore 560027 +91-80-4020-6000 Vittala International Institute Of Ophthalmology Vittala International Institute Of Ophthalmology C A Site No 1 2Nd Cross 2Nd Main 7Th Block Banashankari 3Rd Stage, Hosakerehalli Bangalore 560085 +91-80-2672-2214 SSNMC Super Specialty Hospital No 8 Ideal Homes HBCS Layout Rajarajeshwari Nagar Bangalore South, 560098 +91-80-6766-6766 The Heart Center No3 Millers Tank Bund Road Cunningham Road Opp To Fortune Hotel Vasanth Nagar, Bangalore 560052 +91-80-5008-9110 Samrudhi Eye Hospital Samrudhi Eye Hospital No 2 Near Fortuna Vista Apt Kodigehalli Main Road Thindlu Vidyaranyapura Post Bangalore West 560097 +91-80-4207-5944 HBS Hospital Trust No 58 Cockburn road shivajinagar +91-98451-54577 Rainbow Childrens Medicare, Private Limited Janardhan towers Billekahalli Bannerghatta, Road Bangalore +91-97277-50540 BGS Global Institute of Medical Science and Hospital No 67 BGS health and education city uttarahalli main road kengeri Bangalore +91-80-2698-4812