Whenever PM Modi goes abroad, he receives great honour: Gehlot

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 01: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes abroad he receives great honour, Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot has said.

"When PM Modi goes abroad he receives great honour... because he is PM of the nation of Gandhi... where democracy is deep-rooted. When the world realises this... they feel proud that the PM of that country (India) is coming to them," Gehlot told an assembled crowd.

PM Modi and Gehlot were at an event to honour the members of the tribal community members who were killed by the British in 1913.

On his turn, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as chief ministers. He was the most senior in our lot. Ashok ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now," he said.

The PM declared the Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as a national monument.

Mangarh Hill holds special importance for the Bhil community and other tribes of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. During the freedom struggle where Bhils and other tribes engaged in a long stand-off with the British, more than 1.5 lakh Bhils rallied at Mangarh Hill on 17th November 1913 under the leadership of Govind Guru. Britishers opened fire at this gathering, leading to Mangarh Massacre where approximately 1500 tribals were martyred.

"Mangarh is a shared heritage of the people of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat", he said and paid tributes to Govind Guru whose death Anniversary fell on 30th October.

As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Prime Minister recalled serving the region of Mangarh which is part of Gujarat and informed that Govind Guru spent the last years of his life here, and his energy and knowledge can still be felt in the soil of this land. PM Modi remembered that the entire area which was a barren land earlier got transformed with greenery after he urged everyone via the platform of Van Mahotsav.

"Unfortunately, the struggle of the Tribal community was not recognised post-independence. India's past, present and future would not be complete without tribal society. Every page of our freedom struggle, the pages of history are full of tribal valor. Mangarh Dham is symbol of tenacity, sacrifice of tribals, we are indebted to sacrifices made by them," the PM added.

'Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha' at Mangarh Hill in Banswara, Rajasthan, pays homage to the sacrifices of the unsung tribal heroes and martyrs of the freedom struggle.