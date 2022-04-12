Fake: Smriti Irani did not say fuel price hikes are a masterstroke by PM Modi

Fact check: Will you vehicle catch fire in summer if you fill petrol to maximum

When will petrol diesel prices be hiked again: How to check fuel rates

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 12: There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel for the fifth consecutive day. The prices have not been increased due to cheap crude oil in the global market.

Dealers believe that there will be no change in the prices of petrol and diesel for the next coupled days.

If the crude oil prices do not rise in the global market then the fuel rate in India will not increase.

The prices of petrol and diesel will remain stable if the prices of crude oil remain a steady $100 a barrel.

The prices of petrol and diesel are indicated at 6 am everyday. The reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear high is because of the addition of VAT and other taxes which also include the state imposed ones.

How to check petrol, diesel prices:

Indian oil customers can get information by sending the message RSP to 9224992249. BPCL consumers can get the rates by sending RSP to 9223112222. HPCL consumers can send message HPPrice to the number 9222201122.

Petrol diesel prices- Per litre

Delhi: Petrol Rs 105.41 and Diesel Rs 96.67

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 120.51 and Diesel Rs 104.77

Chennai: Petrol Rs 110.85 and Diesel Rs 100.94

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 115.12 and Diesel Rs 99.83

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:37 [IST]