    When will Monsoon reach Delhi 2021? Here's what IMD has to say

    New Delhi, July 05: The Southwest Monsoon will reach Delhi around July 10 this year, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday, adding it will be the most-delayed monsoon in the capital in the last 15 years.

    "The monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10," the IMD said in a statement.

    The weather system is very likely to increase rainfall activity over northwest and central India from July 10, it said.

    According to Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD''s regional forecasting centre, the monsoon had reached the capital on July 7 in 2012 and July 9 in 2006.

    In 2002, Delhi received its first monsoonal showers on July 19. The city had recorded the most-delayed monsoon arrival on July 26 in 1987, he said.

    south west monsoon monsoon new delhi weather

    Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 16:44 [IST]
    X