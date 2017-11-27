When will IB ACIO 2017 results be declared/released

The IB ACIO 2017 results has been delayed. There is no official notification on the date, but sources suggest that all efforts would be made to release the results by the end of this month.

Several reports suggest that the results will be released before the end of this week. The latest report suggests that there is a possibility that the results may be declared by the end of this month. The exams were conducted on October 15 2017.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for latest updates on the examination and the results.

Sources have shared that the expected cut off for IB ACIO Tier I exam is expected to be lower that expected. Candidates who clear the IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2017 would be called to appear in the IB ACIO Tier II examination. The Tier II round is scheduled for January 7, 2018. The results once declared will be available on mha.nic.in.

How to check IB ACIO 2017 results:

Go to mha.nic.in

Click results tab

Enter required details

Take a printout

OneIndia News