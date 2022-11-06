YouTube
    When Twitter blue tick will come to India? Elon Musk answers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 06: Twitter blue is expected to rollout in India in less than a month, announced Elon Musk on Sunday.

    A Twitter user asked Musk, "When can we expect to have the Twitter Blue rollout in India?" to which Musk replied, "Hopefully, less than a month."

    When Twitter blue tick will come to India? Elon Musk answers
    Elon Musk

    Twitter has rolled out a subscription service for USD 7.99 a month for some countries, except India.

    Twitter rolls out Blue tick verification service on iOSTwitter rolls out Blue tick verification service on iOS

    In an update to Apple iOS devices available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, Twitter said users who "sign up now" for the new "Twitter Blue with verification" can receive the blue check next to their names "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."

    While the app update has been rolled out, the feature is still not yet live.

    Verified accounts did not appear to be losing their checks so far. It was not immediately clear when the subscription would go live.

    The change will end Twitter's current verification system, which was launched in 2009 to prevent impersonations of high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians.

    Twitter now has about 423,000 verified accounts, many of them rank-and-file journalists from around the globe that the company verified regardless of how many followers they had.

    Twitter founder Jack Dorsey sorry for mass layoffsTwitter founder Jack Dorsey sorry for mass layoffs

    Current verified accounts include celebrities, athletes and influencers, along with government agencies and politicians worldwide, journalists and news outlets, activists, businesses and brands, and Musk himself.

    elon musk twitter

    X