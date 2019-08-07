  • search
    When Sushma Swaraj set the tone to abolish Article 370 in 1996

    New Delhi, Aug 07: It was ironic that her last tweet was on Article 370. Just a few hours before her death, former external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj had tweeted, "thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thank you very much, I was waiting to see this in my lifetime"

    A day before she also congratulated, Home Minister Amit Shah on his performance in the Rajya Sabha. Shah had made the announcement in the Upper House and also passed the Bill to declare Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as Union Territories.

    One would have to rewind to 1996 when Swaraj stood up to speak against the no-confidence motion Lashing out at the opposition after Atal Bihari Vajpayee had to resign as Prime Minister, she spoke in detail about Article 370.

    We are called communal because we want to abolish Article 370. We are communal because we want to end discrimination based on caste and creed in the country. Mr Speaker, we are communal because we want the voices of the Kashmiri refugees to be heard, she had said in Parliament.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 8:09 [IST]
