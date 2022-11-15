When Shraddha’s body parts remained in the fridge, Aftab brought another woman home

New Delhi, Nov 15: Aftab Amin Poonawala allegedly brought another woman to his rented apartment in Mehrauli, South Delhi on a date when Shraddha Walker's body parts were still stuffed inside the fridge.

An Indian Express report said that the revelation was made by Aftab during his interrogation.

He is said to have installed a dating App Bumble shortly after the murder. On the app, he got in touch with another woman who was a psychologist by profession. This incidentally is the same app where he got in touch with Shraddha for the first time in 2019, the report said while quoting sources.

The report also said that the woman that Aftab got in touch with on the app had visited the house a couple of times in June and July. Shraddha's body parts were still in the fridge when this woman visited his home.

Covering his tracks:

The police learnt that Aftab made sure that none missed Shraddha. He would reply to every message on her phone following her death. He would also pay her credit card bills and also logged into her social media accounts. He would also message her friends to give the impression that she was still alive.

Background:

Aftab and Shraddha would get into regular fights when they were in a relationship while in Mumbai. They would suspect each other and ask each other for their location details. To make their relationship better, they planned a trip to Himachal Pradesh following which they decided to move to Delhi.

They shifted to Delhi on May 15 and rented a house at Mehrauli. They got into a fight just three days after shifting to Delhi. This fight ended in her death.

Additional DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said that they suspect that the woman was screaming during the fight and Aftab tried to silence her by strangling her. She died during the struggle.

After killing her he chopped her body into 35 pieces and stored it in a newly purchased fridge. He disposed of the body parts one at a time in different places. He went about his life normally and even took a job at a call centre.

