When Priyanka was greeted with Pro-Modi slogans in Indore: Here's what she said

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Indore, May 12: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi shook hands with a group of people who chanted pro-Modi slogans during her roadshow in Indore.

Congress general secretary Priyanka on Monday took BJP supporters by surprise when she greeted them while they were chanting pro-Modi slogans during her roadshow in Indore.

Priyanka shook hands with them and said, "Aap apni jagah, main meri jagah. All the best (You are good at your place and I am at mine)." Moved by this gracious move, the BJP supporter replied "Very good" and also wished her luck after which Gandhi left.

The Congress general secretary was in MP for first time for campaigning. Priyanka Gandhi who was on her first political visit to Madhya Pradesh, took potshots at PM Modi and called him a tapasvi (ascetic) whose arrogance is intact despite performing tapasya for decades.

Polling for the Indore seat, which the BJP has been winning since 1989, is scheduled on May 19 in the fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh.