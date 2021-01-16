YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 Largest Vaccine Drive
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    When PM Modi got emotional while kicking off the historic vaccine drive

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional today as he rolled the vaccine against COVID-19.

    While speaking about the sacrifices made by the health workers, frontline workers and security forces, the PM paused for a bit and expressed his gratitude to all those who had done splendid work during the pandemic.

    When PM Modi got emotional while kicking off the historic vaccine drive
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    He said that all these persons had worked tirelessly to serve and protect us. Many did not go home for weeks and stayed away from their families for the sake of all us. Some of them never went back home, the PM said on an emotional note, while speaking about the loss of lives.

    The PM said that this is such a disease that the one infected had to stay away from his loved ones in isolations as the norms demanded it. He said that mothers had to stay away from their children and these were very trying times.

    PM Modi launches vaccination drive, more than 20 crore people to be covered by second phase

    The PM said that this is a historic day. People should continue to following the protocols of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Jaan hai toh jahan hai, the PM said while kicking off a historic vaccine drive.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, January 16, 2021, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X