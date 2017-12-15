When ‘Operation Arjun’ forced the Pakistanis to wave the white flag

It is a well known fact that Operation Arjun was launched the Border Security Forces in the month of August to pay Pakistan back. There were incidents of unprovoked firing, cease fire violations being reported from across the border on a daily basis.

The border has gone relatively quiet now and this operation forced the Pakistan army to wave the white flag and also seeking Director General level talks.

The BSF launched Operation Arjun. This operation lasted all through September and October as a result of which the guns from Pakistan fell silent.

The operation targeted the farms, residences of the ISI officials and retired Paksitan army officers. Operation Arjun was launched in August after a BSF jawan was killed by a sniper of the Pakistan rangers.

In an official document, the BSF says that it used small and medium arms including aerial weapons through which it caused heavy casualties on the Pakistan side. At first Pakistan retaliated heavily especially at the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

However the operations by the BSF continued and in the months of August and September, seven Pakistan Rangers personnel and militant infiltrators as well as 11 Pakistani civilians were killed.

The document also states that Operation Arjun changed the situation dramatically. This led to a request being made by Pakistan Rangers at the level of the level of the Director General for bi-annual talks. The BSF agreed to the same and there were three days of talks held between November 8 and 11.

BSF officials say that they have managed to silence the Pakistanis. However the success of the talks cannot be fully guaranteed. Pakistan has come to the table out of fear and not in a friendly atmosphere.

OneIndia News